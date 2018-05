By PTI

JAMMU: A 75-year-old man was killed in a landmine blast on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

"On Thursday, around 1600 hours, a mine exploded along the LoC near a forward Kangra post," he said.

Imam Din, a resident of Bagyaldara village, died on the spot due to the blast near the Kangra border post, the officer told PTI.

He inadvertently stepped on the mine, he said.