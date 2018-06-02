Abu Salem extortion case: Hearing deferred till June 7

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday deferred the hearing in the 2002 extortion case involving gangster Abu Salem till June 7.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court heard arguments to decide the quantum of punishment to be granted to Abu Salem in the above case.

On May 30, the Delhi Court had scheduled the hearing in the extortion case for June 2.

For those unversed, Salem was convicted for demanding Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, Ashok Gupta, in 2002, in exchange for providing security to the latter (also known as protection money).

Thereafter, charges were imposed against Salem under Sections 387,506/507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohd Ashraf, who were identified as Salem's compliance in the case, were acquitted, another accused, Sajjan Kumar Soni, died during the course of trial.