BJP MLA pours milk on Ambedkar statue, applies tilak; video goes viral

The BJP has in the past invited criticism for trying to give a religious touch to the birth anniversary celebrations of the Dalit icon.

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A video purportedly showing a BJP MLA in Ambedkarnagar district cleaning a statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar with milk and applying "tilak" on its forehead amid the chanting of hymns has gone viral.

The video showed Sanju Devi, the BJP MLA from the Tanda Assembly seat, pouring water and milk on the statue, even as party workers shouted slogans, hailing the architect of the Indian Constitution and their party.

Devi can be seen applying "tilak" on the forehead of the statue and garlanding it.

She then drapes it in a saffron robe, as the party workers chant vedic hymns in the background.

"Continuing with its tradition of honouring BR Ambedkar, the BJP on Friday put a robe and poured milk on his statue," a party worker said.

The BJP has in the past invited criticism for trying to give a religious touch to the birth anniversary celebrations of the Dalit icon.

