Bypoll results may hit Jharkhand ruling alliance

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto . (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The bypoll results declared on Thursday are likely to shake the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto, blaming anti-people policies of the state government for its poor showing, said that he will rethink continuing in the alliance with the BJP.

After losing the Gomia and Silli seats to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the BJP and AJSU have been trading charges over the poll defeat.

The JMM, supported by the Congress and other Opposition parties in Jharkhand, retained both the seats. Babita Devi defeated AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto in Gomia, while in Silli, considered an AJSU stronghold, Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto by a margin of 13,508 votes.

“The way the state government tried to make changes in Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act, Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act and Land Acquisition Bill, related to local and tribal population, were not accepted by the people here. I too had warned, but they did not pay heed to it, and as a result we lost both seats in the bypoll,” said Mahto. “You cannot impose your issues on people as policy decisions must be taken after taking consent from the society,” Mahto added.

On the issue of continuing in the coalition, the AJSU chief said that a decision on the matter would be taken at the party level. “Our claim on Gomia Assembly seat, along with Silli, has proved to be justified as AJSU candidate secured more votes than the BJP. We will think once again over continuing in the coalition with BJP after evaluating bypoll results,” Mahto said.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that it was defeated because AJSU had fielded its candidate in Gomia. “Had AJSU not given its candidate in Gomia, we would have definitely won the seat as votes secured by BJP and AJSU together were more than the votes secured by the JMM candidate,” said BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that it was defeated because AJSU had fielded its candidate in Gomia. "Had AJSU not given its candidate in Gomia, we would have definitely won the seat as votes secured by BJP and AJSU together were more than the votes secured by the JMM candidate," said BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak.

Referring to allegations by AJSU that anti-people policies of the state government had led to the defeat of the NDA in both seats, Pathak said that every decision was taken with the consent of their party as they were also a part of the government.

