Farmers betrayed by Centre, had no choice but to agitate, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

On the loan-waiver announced by the Rajasthan government, Pilot, the president of the state unit of the Congress said writing-off small loans in the year before assembly polls was hogwash.

Published: 02nd June 2018 07:42 PM

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP governments at the Centre and states have betrayed farmers and left them with no option but to agitate, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said today.

"Farmers in six states are agitating against the government policies. They are under debt and are not getting minimum support price, diesel prices are on the rise and all such factors have created resentment among them," Pilot said in a statement.

"The BJP failed to fulfil promises made to the farmers during elections," he added.

"The ground reality is that nearly seven farmers have committed suicide in the last fortnight in the state on not getting adequate prices for their produce," he said.

"The government should instead of showing off focus on resolving farmers' issues so that the wastage of agricultural produce could be stopped," Pilot said in a statement.

