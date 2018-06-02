Home Nation

J-K: Youth run over by CRPF vehicle dies, internet suspended in Srinagar, Badgam

Kaiser Bhat (21), a resident of the Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, was injured when the security forces vehicle allegedly hit him and another youth.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A youth run over by a CRPF vehicle here a day ago succumbed to his injuries on Saturday prompting authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to suspended internet services in Srinagar and Badgam districts.

Kaiser Ahmed, 21, was ploughed down by the Central Reserve Police Force vehicle in the old city area of Nowhatta during protests on Friday.

Ahmed was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), here. He succumbed to critical internal injuries early on Saturday.

Internet services in Srinagar and Badgam districts have been suspended as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.

The speed of broadband internet connections have also been brought down to prevent uploading of provocative posts and pictures.

Rail services between north Kashmir's Baramulla and the Bannihal town in Jammu region were suspended for the day.

Separatists have called for a general strike against civilian killings and desecration of the grave of Hizbul commander Sameer Tiger allegedly by the security forces.

While shops, other businesses remained closed and public transport remained off the roads at most places, three-wheelers and private transport was seen plying in the uptown and city outskirts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Protests clashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi