Jammu and Kashmir: Four CRPF personnel, two civilians injured in three separate grenade attacks

There have been at least six grenade attacks in Kashmir valley, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, since yesterday.

Published: 02nd June 2018 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four CRPF personnel and two civilians, including a woman, were injured today in three separate grenade attacks on security forces here, police said.

In the first attack, militants lobbed a grenade towards a security forces patrol party in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, they said.

Three CRPF personnel and a woman were injured in the explosion, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

In the second attack, militants targeted a CRPF vehicle in Budshah Chowk area near the city centre here, injuring a jawan and a civilian, the police said.

The third grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city, they said.

However, there was no damage due to the explosion there.

There have been at least six grenade attacks in Kashmir valley, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, since yesterday.

