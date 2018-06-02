Home Nation

Maharashtra: Farmers' protest affects vegetable, milk arrival at Nashik markets 

Agitating farmers poured milk on the roads at Visapur in Yeola taluka in the morning today.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers spill milk down a road during a state-wide protest in Hisar | PTI

By PTI

NASHIK: The arrival of vegetables at various market committees and collection of milk in the district here were affected as a 10-day nationwide farmers' protest entered its second day today, said a senior functionary of one of the participating farm organisations.

"All milk dairies in the district are closed and collection centres for milk has been affected.

Agitating farmers poured milk on the roads at Visapur in Yeola taluka in the morning today.

The arrival of vegetables at APMC is also low," said Raju Desale, working president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

An official of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee said that the arrival of vegetables there was low due to the protest.

Several farmers' organisations have jointly called the 10-day protest, which started on June 1, across 22 states in the country demanding remunerative prices for their produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and farm loan waivers etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmers' protest Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi