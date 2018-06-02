Home Nation

Modi takes aim at Donald Trump’s tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra said the dynamics of global trade are such that no nation can single-handedly form trade policies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the opening dinner of the 17th IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, held in Singapore. (AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as US President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with his protectionist trade policies at the cost of alienating even his closest allies, Prime Minister Narendra said the dynamics of global trade are such that no nation can single-handedly form trade policies.

Delivering the inaugural keynote address at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, Modi — the first Indian Prime Minister to speak at the premier strategic forum —  said, “India stands for a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It includes all nations in this geography as also others beyond who have a stake in it.”

Stressing the need for a level-playing field for all, he said India stands for an open and a stable international trade regime that is “rule-based, balanced and stable”. Solutions to problems, he said, “cannot be found behind walls of protection, but in embracing change.

On India’s delicate ties with China, he observed that no other relationship of India has as many layers as our relations with China. “We have displayed maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border. There is growing intersection in our international presence.

Asia and the world will have a better future when India and China work together in trust and confidence,” he told the gathering of defence ministers, permanent heads of ministries and military chiefs of 28 Asia-Pacific states.

