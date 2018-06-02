Home Nation

No GST on free food served at religious places

A senior official said that temples, gurudwaras, mosques, churches, ashrams, dargahs, monasteries in existence for five years who serve free food to at least 5,000 people in a month will be eligible.

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

GST.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI /CHANDIGARH: The culture ministry on Friday introduced a new scheme namely ‘Seva Bhoj Yojna’ with a total outlay of Rs 325 crore for Financial Years 2018-19 and 2019-20, to provide special financial assistance to all charitable religious institutions that serve free food to people.

Though these bodies will have to pay Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), it will be reimbursed by the Centre.

A senior official said that temples, gurudwaras, mosques, churches, ashrams, dargahs, monasteries etc. in existence for five years who serve free food to at least 5,000 people in a month will be eligible for the benefits.

The order was issued by the government after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the special financial assistance for the scheme. The GST is not levied on food served, but is charged on the purchase of raw material used to prepare the food. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee welcomed the move.  “This waiver is a result of efforts made by the Shiromani Akali Dal,” said SGPC president, Gobind Singh Longowal.

SGPC’s Daljit Singh Bedi said the committee spends about Rs 75 crore per year on the world’s biggest langar that is served at the Golden Temple and has paid around Rs 3.20 crore as GST on the purchase of raw material.

The ministry will register eligible charitable religious institutions on the ‘Darpan’ portal and subsequently the registration may be renewed, subject to the performance evaluation of the institutions.

Officials said the details of registered institutions will be available on the portal for the public and GST authorities. The entity or institution will be permitted to submit the reimbursement claim of the GST and central government share of IGST to designated authority of GST Department at state level in the prescribed format during validity of registration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST religious instituitions Seva Bhoj Yojna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence