Petrol, diesel prices cut by 9 paise per litre

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prices for petrol and diesel were cut by nine paise on Saturday. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.

On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the national capital.

The revised petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.

