Home Nation

Special status to Bihar demand merely a 'crocodile tears' before 2019 poll, says Shatrughan Sinha

The remarks came in the backdrop of a recent statement by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wherein he had made a fresh pitch for grant of special category status to Bihar.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha | PTI

By PTI

PATNA: Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today rubbished the fresh demands for special status to Bihar raised by JD(U) and seconded by his own party besides ally like LJP as crocodile tears shed ahead of the general elections.

In a series of scathing tweets, Sinha, who represents Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha and has been critical of the BJP leadership for quite some time, alleged "performance has given way to only propaganda" in Bihar where the NDA has been in power for nearly a year.

He cautioned NDA "friends" to start performing or else there are "Arjuns" willing to take over as Tejashwi Yadav's challenge was knocking on the doors.

"With the general elections knocking at our doors, the crocodile tears are back...and the drama starts unfolding once again. The ruling coalition in Bihar (NDA) is demanding special status for Bihar, yet again.. .that too from their own central NDA govt and publicly", Sinha tweeted.

The remarks came in the backdrop of a recent statement by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), wherein he had made a fresh pitch for grant of special category status to Bihar and indicated that the demand would be put before the 15th Finance Commission.

His demand drew support from Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader, and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party.

Is it not just propaganda for votes.

Stooping down to rock bottom level out of an insatiable greed and desire to stay in power.

Sadly, performance has given way to only propaganda.

Endeavour for growth and development has been replaced by trifling truancy, sluggishness and lip-service, the actor-turned-politician said in another tweet.

NDA leaders in Bihar were not immediately available for comment on the latest outbursts of Sinha.

Their discomfiture with his contrarian views has, however, been evident on occasions like a function held here two months ago, where he shared the stage with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

Sushil Modi had launched a veiled attack on the Patna Sahib MP saying BJPs Shatrus (enemies) should follow their mentor referring to Yashwant Sinhas announcement that he was severing his ties with the BJP.

The actor-turned-politician, who has of late been quite sympathetic towards jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said in another tweet my dear friends of NDA coalition.

Start performing and executing for the state of Bihar or else...there are Arjuns willing to take over...as Tejashwi Yadavs challenge echoes in all corners of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha JD(U) Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi