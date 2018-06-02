Home Nation

Unidentified stone-pelters, driver booked after protester hit by CRPF vehicle dies in Kashmir's Srinagar

One youth was killed and another injured after they had allegedly been hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters amid tear smoke throw stones and bricks on the police during a clash in Srinagar on Saturday. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police today booked unidentified stone-pelters for attempt to murder and rioting while charged the CRPF driver with rash driving in connection with yesterday's clashes in the old city that led to death of a youth.

"Two cases have been registered in the Nowhatta incident," a police official said.

He said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149, 152, 336 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Another FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 RPC, the official said.

He said further investigations have been taken up.

Two youths were injured after they had allegedly been hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta area here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

The duo was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here where one of them -- Kaiser Bhat -- succumbed around midnight last night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kashmir srinagar Stone pelting CRPF vehicle Nowhatta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi