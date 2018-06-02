Unidentified stone-pelters, driver booked after protester hit by CRPF vehicle dies in Kashmir's Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police today booked unidentified stone-pelters for attempt to murder and rioting while charged the CRPF driver with rash driving in connection with yesterday's clashes in the old city that led to death of a youth.

"Two cases have been registered in the Nowhatta incident," a police official said.

He said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149, 152, 336 and 427 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Another FIR has been registered against the CRPF driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 RPC, the official said.

He said further investigations have been taken up.

Two youths were injured after they had allegedly been hit by a CRPF vehicle during clashes between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta area here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

The duo was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here where one of them -- Kaiser Bhat -- succumbed around midnight last night.