Uttar Pradesh soldier commits suicide in central Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: A soldier hailing from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide with his service weapon in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal in the wee hours of Saturday, official sources said.

They said panic gripped the camp of 24 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) under police station Gund, when firing shots were heard from a room.

Troops present in the camp immediately rushed to the area and found a jawan, identified as Rajpal Singh, resident of Kanpur in UP, in a pool of blood.

Sources said before the soldier could be shifted to hospital, he died.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings, sources said, adding that it was not immediately clear why the soldier took this extreme step.

The incidents of suicide among the security force personnel deployed in the valley has not stopped, even after authorities introduced Yoga and Art of Living.