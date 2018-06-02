Home Nation

WATCH | Viral 'Dancing Uncle' is big fan of Govinda

In the video, Srivastava, who has been rechristened by netizens as 'Dancing Uncle', could be seen dancing to Govinda's chartbuster song-- "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the 1987 movie Khudgarz.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

In the video, Srivastava, who has been rechristened by netizens as 'Dancing Uncle', could be seen dancing to Govinda's chartbuster song-- 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 movie Khudgarz.

By ANI

VIDISHA: The overnight internet sensation, Sanjeev Srivastava, who has stormed the social media after his dancing videos from a wedding went viral, is a die-hard fan of yesteryear's actor Govinda.

In the video, Srivastava, who has been rechristened by netizens as 'Dancing Uncle', could be seen dancing to Govinda's chartbuster song-- "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the 1987 movie Khudgarz.

Talking to ANI, a very elated Srivastava shared his amazement on the sudden fame.

WATCH | Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video

The middle-aged dancing uncle said, "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities."

"It is a big thing for me that so many people have liked me, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I am extremely happy that people like Raveena Tandon, our chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have liked my dance. I have learnt to dance from my mother and Govinda is my role model."

Srivastava has garnered so much popularity that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter to praise Srivastava's electric performance. The chief minister said, "Professor Shri Sanjeev Shrivastav ji, who has been working in Bhopal, has created massive sensation over the internet in the whole of India. Believe it or not, there is something special in the water of Madhya Pradesh."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
internet sensation Sanjeev Srivastava Aap Ke Aa Jane Se Govinda Dancing Uncle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence