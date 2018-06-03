Home Nation

Congress looking for tie-ups with regional players to defeat BJP in 2019

Sources said the Congress is exploring the possibility of tie-ups with regional players in around 400 Lok Sabha seats to check the BJP in the 2019 election.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A representational image of a congress flag. (File | PTI)

By UNI

NWD DELHI: After the victory of the joint opposition candidate over BJP in the recent by-elections of Uttar Pradesh, Congress is looking to forge similar tie-ups with other Opposition parties to defeat the ruling party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources in the party said the success of the strategy to put up a joint opposition nominee in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll and Noorpur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh has encouraged the Congress to explore the possibility of tie-ups with regional opposition parties in various seats across the country.

In fact, in a press conference earlier this week, AICC Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, ''There cannot be a uniform strategy for all the states.

However, we are working on a strategy to consolidate anti-BJP votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.'' Sources said the Congress is exploring the possibility of tie-ups with regional players in around 400 Lok Sabha seats to check the BJP in the 2019 election.

In fact, the party is also mulling tie-ups with other opposition parties in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya pradesh and Chhattisgarh to defeat the BJP, which is presently in power in both states.

Sources said the Congress is working towards a tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held around November this year.

The sources said senior party leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are in talks with BSP chief Mayawati and senior BSP leader Satish Misra for a pre-poll agreement in MP.

Similar tie-up is also being explored in Chhattisgarh to consolidate anti-BJP votes.

In order to work towards tie-up with regional players for Lok Sabha elections, Congress is planning to set up committees of senior party leaders to hold discussions with other Opposition parties.

This process, sources said, could be sped up in the coming days.

The party's willingness to explore tie-ups with regional players in various states is a marked change from its earlier policy of 'Ekla chalo' (going it alone) in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said the success of the Congress-RJD-JD U grand alliance against BJP in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the SP-BSP tie up in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-election and the joint opposition front for the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election and the Noorpur Assembly by-election has led to greater flexibility in the Congress stand.

While in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is working together with the SP, BSP and the RLD, in Bihar, it is working with the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janta Dal.

In Maharashtra, it is exploring tie-up with the Nationalist Congress Party.

In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it is in talks with the BSP.

Further, the party is also willing to forge tie-up with other Opposition parties in Haryana, West Bengal and Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 