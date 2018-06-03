Home Nation

Girl students of all government schools in Haryana to get sanitary napkins at Rs 1 from August

CM Khattar said girls till 18 years will be provided with the napkins in schools, while those above the age limit will get it through the through PDS at ration shops every month.

Published: 03rd June 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Girl students of government schools in Haryana will get sanitary napkins at just Re 1 starting August, an official release said on Saturday.

Women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families too will be covered under the scheme, it said.

The decision to sanitary napkins at Re 1 per packet was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a meeting with senior functionaries of school education department and health department, it added.

Khattar said girls till 18 years will be provided with the napkins in schools, while those above the age limit will get it through the through Public Distribution System at ration shops every month.

According to a survey, only 28 per cent of girls use sanitary napkins while 40 per cent of women use cloth during menstruation, which leads to hygiene issues and diseases, it said.

The move will provide huge relief to girls and women, the release said.

