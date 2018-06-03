Home Nation

Homoeopaths claim to have medicines for Nipah

The Indian Homeopathic Medical Association's Kerala unit has claimed of having the medicines to treat the Nipah virus.

Published: 03rd June 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah virus: Doctors and nurses at Perambra Taluk Hospital, Kozhikode, Kerala. (TP Sooraj | EPS)

By IANS

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Homeopathic Medical Association's Kerala unit has claimed of having the medicines to treat the Nipah virus.

B. Unnikrishnan, an Association official, said homeopathy has the appropriate medicines for all types of fever and hence they should be allowed to treat the infected patients.

The Association has requested the state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja to allow their professionals to examine the records of all those patients who have been tested positive for Nipah.

But state Health Secretary Rajiv Sadanandan told the media on Sunday that he had no knowledge of this development.

"The homeopathy department is directly under me and so far no one has approached me or the department with this. We have no issues at all to look into it," said Sadanandan.

Sadanandan said that out of the 18 positive cases, four were infected with the virus even though they never had any direct contact with the patients.

"Due to the timely intervention of the health authorities, they have been able to contain the spread. But one unfortunate thing that has happened is circulation of false news on social media. There is no need to panic or fear. Things are under control," the Secretary added.

The Kozhikode police have arrested six people for circulating false news on social media.

A second round of test results from Bhopal collected from fruit bats from the affected areas near here has turned out to be negative. Earlier results from another bat species were also negative.

In several churches on Sunday at Kozhikode, the priests served the serving of the Holy Mass to the hands of the people, instead of puting it directly into their mouths.

So far, 16 people have died and two are recovering. Some 2,000 people who came in contact with the infected patients are also being monitored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah Indian Homeopathic Medical Association' Kerala Nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 