Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, militant killed
Official sources said a joint team of Army and BSF guarding the border noticed a group of militants sneaking into this side from Pakistan occupied Kashmir near Ustad Post in Keran sector.
Published: 03rd June 2018 07:35 PM | Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:38 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Alert troops on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid when they gunned down a militant in Keran sector in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara.
Official sources said a joint team of Army and BSF guarding the border noticed a group of militants sneaking into this side from Pakistan occupied Kashmir near Ustad Post in Keran sector.
"When challenged and asked to surrender they opened fire.
The fire was returned and in the ensuing gun battle, one infiltrator was killed," they said.
The body of the militant has been recovered alongwith an AK47 rifle and four magazines, they said, adding the operation in the woods was going on when the reports last came in.
Additional security forces have been rushed and the area has been sealed to foil any attempts by militants to escape.