Kolkata: Deceased jawan's samples test negative for Nipah virus

Prasad, posted at Army's Eastern Command Headquarters Fort William, had gone to his hometown in Kerala on a month's leave.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The fluid samples of a jawan, who died here days after returning from his hometown in Kerala, has tested "negative" for Nipah virus infection, a defence official said today.

The Command Hospital at Kolkata had sent Seenu Prasad's fluid samples to National Institute of Virology at Pune for the medical test, the official said.

His deteriorating medical condition, upon his return, prompted the authorities to admit him to Command Hospital on May 20, the defence spokesperson said, adding that the 27-year-old jawan passed away five days later.

