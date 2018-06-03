Home Nation

Navy evacuates 38 stranded Indians from Yemen after Cyclone Mekenu

A severe cyclonic strom Mekenu crossed the Yemeni Island of Socotra on May 24, leaving 38 Indians stranded on the island with limited food and water.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Debris and sea foam litters a beach after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Sunday evacuated 38 stranded Indians from Socotra island in Yemen where they got stuck after a cyclone hit the area 10 days ago, forcing India to launch an operation to rescue them. All are reported to be safe.

The Navy evacuated the Indians as part of operation 'NISTAR' carried out off the coast of Socotra early on Sunday and embarked them at Indian Naval ship INS Sunya to bring them back to India, a Navy spokesperson said.

"INS Sunya pressed into action to evacuate the 38 Indian nationals from Socotra. The evacuated Indians were ... immediately provided with medical care, food, water and telephone facilities to call and reassure their families. All have been reported to be safe. Post evacuation, the ship would be proceeding towards Porbandar," he said.

A severe cyclonic strom Mekenu crossed the Yemeni Island of Socotra on May 24, leaving 38 Indians stranded on the island with limited food and water.

The Navy deployed INS Sunya in Western Arabian Sea for the humanitarian and disaster relief operation just after it received a distress call from the Directorate General of Shipping and the Indian Sailing Vessels Association.

"We got information that three Indian Dhows -- a lateen rigged ship with one or two masts -- at Socotra suffered damages and sank alongside in the harbour after the cyclone hit the area," said the official.

"As we got the inputs about another Dhow, MSV Safina Al Khijar, with 12 Indians on board missing, the Indian Navy undertook two aerial sorties on May 27 and 28 to search for the missing Indians," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Mekenu NISTAR Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 