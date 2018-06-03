Home Nation

Nitish Kumar holds discussions with his senior party leaders ahead of Bihar NDA meeting

The decision comes amid speculation over his relationship with BJP particularly in view of the Centre`s dilly-dallying approach towards grant of special status to Bihar.

Published: 03rd June 2018

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By UNI

PATNA: Amid speculation over his relationship with BJP particularly in view of the Centre`s dilly-dallying approach towards grant of special status to Bihar, Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar today held a marathon meeting with his party`s bigwigs as state politics goes into overdrive for yet another time.

The meeting assumes further significance as it was held ahead of Bihar NDA's proposed meeting on June 7.

Chief Minister Mr Kumar held meeting with JD (U) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha member Pawan Verma and party secretary general K C Tyagi for nearly three hours, creating flutter in political circles.

Senior party leaders are trying to zero in on reasons responsible for defeat of JD (U) candidate in Jokihat Assembly by election.

In the immediate reaction, JD (U) had held steep hike in prices of petrol and diesel responsible for the defeat of JD (U) candidate in by election.

Another constituent of NDA, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) led by union minister Upendra Kushwaha had already had complained of inadequate coordination among constituents of NDA demanding that the number of seats each ally would contest in 2019 Lok Sabha election should be decided well in advance.

Comments

