Prepared to deal with any type of situation: IGP SD Singh Jamwal

By PTI

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal today said the police was fully prepared to deal with any type of situation arising out of the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan which left two BSF personnel including an officer dead and 14 others, mostly civilians, injured.

"There is no need to panic. We are fully prepared to deal with any type of situation," Jamwal told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain personnel at the BSF headquarters here.

Jamwal said the firing started in the wee hours in Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector and spread to nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors. The heavy shelling from across the border continued till 11.30 am, he added.

"Soon after the shelling started, police, Army and CRPF immediately pressed into service bullet proof vehicles to evacuate civilians to safer places," he said.

Asked about reports of possible infiltration of suicide squads of terrorists, he said "we are prepared to deal with any situation".

The IGP said he found the morale of the border residents very high. "Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, (Vivek Gupta) is on the spot and supervising the arrangements," he said.

Meanwhile, Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Arun Manhas said so far 14 persons including a policeman were reported injured in the cross-border shelling in Akhnoor, Kanachak and Khour sectors of the district.

"We have activated six lodgment centers at safer places for the people of the affected areas but so far nobody has turned up at these camps," Manhas told PTI.

He said people were shifted to safer places after the firing from across the border started but returned to their homes once the firing stopped at around 1 pm.

The heavy firing continued till 11.30 am and continued intermittently in a few areas till 1 pm before it stopped completely, he said.