Home Nation

Prepared to deal with any type of situation: IGP SD Singh Jamwal

In the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan, two BSF personnel including an officer died and 14 others, mostly civilians were injured.

Published: 03rd June 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

SD Singh Jamwal (Photo | ANI twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal today said the police was fully prepared to deal with any type of situation arising out of the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan which left two BSF personnel including an officer dead and 14 others, mostly civilians, injured.

"There is no need to panic. We are fully prepared to deal with any type of situation," Jamwal told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain personnel at the BSF headquarters here.

Jamwal said the firing started in the wee hours in Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector and spread to nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors. The heavy shelling from across the border continued till 11.30 am, he added.

"Soon after the shelling started, police, Army and CRPF immediately pressed into service bullet proof vehicles to evacuate civilians to safer places," he said.

Asked about reports of possible infiltration of suicide squads of terrorists, he said "we are prepared to deal with any situation".

The IGP said he found the morale of the border residents very high. "Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, (Vivek Gupta) is on the spot and supervising the arrangements," he said.

Meanwhile, Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Arun Manhas said so far 14 persons including a policeman were reported injured in the cross-border shelling in Akhnoor, Kanachak and Khour sectors of the district.

"We have activated six lodgment centers at safer places for the people of the affected areas but so far nobody has turned up at these camps," Manhas told PTI.

He said people were shifted to safer places after the firing from across the border started but returned to their homes once the firing stopped at around 1 pm.

The heavy firing continued till 11.30 am and continued intermittently in a few areas till 1 pm before it stopped completely, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ceasefire violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 