Home Nation

Punjab CM seeks assistance from Centre to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

The chief minister has sought assistance of Rs 500 crore for setting up of a 500-bed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital in Gurdaspur.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought an assistance of Rs 2,145.31 crore from the Centre for undertaking various infrastructural projects in towns and cities associated with the first Sikh Guru.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister, who is also the chairman of the state-level organising committee, has suggested that a national organising committee, under the chairmanship of the prime minister, be constituted to oversee the celebrations of this historic event across the country.

The chief minister, who will be personally meeting the prime minister soon to discuss this issue, said that while a year-long calendar of events was being prepared for organising commemorative events across various states, the primary focus of the celebrations will be at places like Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala), Dera Baba Nanak and Batala (Gurdaspur) that have had a deep association with the first Sikh Guru.

Singh said that it would be in fitness of things that, as a part of these celebrations, the towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala and Guruharsahai, where some of the relics of Guru Nanak Dev are kept, be taken up for special infrastructural development as towns of religious and historical importance.

He urged the prime minister that besides this, the Centre should also dedicate certain special projects in Punjab to commemorate the historic event.

In a detailed memorandum, submitted along with his letter, the chief minister, as per an official release here today, has sought Rs 875.03 crore for upgradation of infrastructure in the historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Dera Baba Nanak, Guruharsahai and Batala.

The proposed works listed primarily pertain to upgradation of civic roads and bridges infrastructures in these towns.

The chief minister has suggested that the funds could be released from the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Road Transport and Highways.

The chief minister has also sought a special grant of Rs 350 crore from the Ministry of Human Resource Development for setting up the Sri Guru Nanak Dev National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at Amritsar.

The institute, for which the land will be made available by the state government, proposes to focus on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, besides providing a forum for the study and research on the first Sikh Guru and on comparative religions.

The chief minister has sought assistance of Rs 500 crore for setting up of a 500-bed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital in Gurdaspur.

Pointing out that the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot had inadequate health are facilities, the chief minister said the proposed state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital will have all the major super-specialisations.

A special grant of Rs 200 crore has also been sought through the Ministry of Culture for setting up a Heritage Village -- Pind Babe Nanak Da, which will depict the life and times of Guru Nanak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Guru Nanak Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 