Home Nation

Ram Vilas Paswan seeks ordinance on crimes against Dalits, special status for Bihar

Paswan said Shah agreed with his stand on Dalit issues and assured him of positive response.

Published: 03rd June 2018 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan today met BJP president Amit Shah, seeking an ordinance to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and called for ensuring reservation in promotion for the community.

Paswan, a Union minister and a key BJP ally, told PTI that he also raised the issue of special category status for Bihar, a long-standing demand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that being one of the poorest states it deserved the position.

"Bihar is one of the poorest states. So many states are demanding it. Bihar deserves it," Paswan said.

The Dalit leader was joined by his son and MP Chirag Paswan where they discussed a host of issues, especially related to Bihar, a state which is important to the BJP-led NDA's overall performance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the meeting, Paswan stressed on the need to bring an ordinance to restore the original stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, had introduced new guidelines which, almost every political party has claimed, dilutes the law and will lead to a rise in crimes against Dalits.

The government has moved the apex court for a review.

Paswan said he told Shah that the government should bring an ordinance to undo the court's order and restore the Act's original provisions.

He also said that the government should move the apex court to remove provisions which have come in the way of giving reservation to SCs and STs in promotion in government jobs.

"If required the government should bring an ordinance on this," he said.

Paswan said Shah agreed with his stand on Dalit issues and assured him of positive response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan BJP president Amit Shah special category status for Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 