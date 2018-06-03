Sanjita doping row: Manipur CM N Biren Singh seeks Sports Minister's intervention

By ANI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has written a letter to Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore seeking his intervention in Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu's doping matter.

On May 15, the International Weightlifting Federation provisionally suspended Chanu for four years after her 'A' sample was tested positive for a banned anabolic agent.

Calling the test report 'dubious', the Chief Minister said that there could be a "glaring error in the laboratory sample identification."

"Records placed before me show that IWF suspension cornmunication mentions sample no. 1599000 on the top of the report while the fourth para of the report cites sample no. 1599176 (the copy of said communication of IWF is enclosed herewi(h). From the above mentioned communication of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), it is clear that sample identification is conflicting and hence the report seems to be dubious," Singh said in the letter.

He further said that there could have been "mixing up or exchange" of the dope sample of Manipuri weightlifter with some other athlete.

"I would sincerely urge you to kindly personally intervene in the matter and obtain a prompt review of this suspension order. It hardly needs to be emphasized that being a "Sports Power-house" of India, issues related to sports remain sensitive to the people of Manipur. An early intervention from your good offices is extremely crucial towards obtaining justice and fairness for our Manipuri athlete," the letter added.

Chanu, who was also the champion of Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, won the gold medal for the country at the Gold Coast CWG in the 53kg category in weightlifting, as she lifted 84kg in the snatch category and 108kg in the clean and jerk category.