Train service resumes in Kashmir

This was the first time train was suspended in June while the service was suspended for 14 times partially or fully in the valley in May.

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended on Saturday as a precautionary measure in the Kashmir valley, where separatist had called for a general strike, a railway official told UNI here.

He said all train will chug on schedule on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.

"Similarly train will run on Srinagar-Badgam in central Kashmir to Baramulla in north Kashmir", he added.

He said railway department received a fresh advisory from police to resume the service on Sunday and the department is acting on the advice of police.

However, he said it is ultimately the passengers who suffer because of suspension of the service since train service is very cheap, safe and fast as compared to other mode of transport available in the valley.

"We are receiving heavy rush of passengers on Saturday afternoon when people are going to their homes from their work place, he said adding similarly Monday morning also witness heavy rush when people resume their business activities.

