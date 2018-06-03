Home Nation

Two BSF men killed, 7 civilians injured in Pakistan firing at Jammu border

Pakistani troops reportedly breached border ceasefire in Pargwal, Kana Chak and Gharkhal areas of Akhnoor sector of Jammu province at around 2.15 am.

Published: 03rd June 2018

File Image of BSF Jawans for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After a brief halt in ceasefire violations following DGMOs-level talks to uphold 2003 border ceasefire, the border in Jammu and Kashmir has again turned hot and two BSF men were killed and seven civilians injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling on Sunday.

An official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Pargwal, Kana Chak and Gharkhal areas of Akhnoor sector of Jammu province at around 2.15 am.

He said Pakistani troops resorted to intense firing and mortar shelling on BSF outposts and civilian areas.

“In the Pakistani troops firing, two BSF men were killed and seven civilians injured,” the official said.

The injured were evacuated to different hospitals.

The official said BSF men were also returning the fire with similar calibre weapons.

“The intermittent cross-border firing and shelling was going on when reports last poured in,” he said.

On May 27, India and Pakistani DGMOs agreed to uphold the 2003 border ceasefire in letter and sprit.

