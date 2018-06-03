Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP, MLA to stage sit-ins against their own party

By PTI

BALLIA: A BJP MP and MLA in Uttar Pradesh have announced that they will be staging sit-ins against their own party over separate reasons.

Salempur MP Ravindra Kushwaha yesterday said that he would stage a sit-in during the Monsoon session of Parliament to press his demand for train stoppages at Belthera road and Salempur.

"There is pressure from people for train stoppages at Belthara road and Salempur," Kushwaha told reporters.

"I have written eight letters to Railway Minister Piyush Goel but no decision has been taken in this regard," he added.

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh announced today that he will stage a sit-in at the tehsil office against the alleged prevalence of corruption there.

"I will sit on a dharna on June 5 against the prevailing corruption in the Bairia tehsil office," he said.