Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP, MLA to stage sit-ins against their own party

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh announced today that he will stage a sit-in at the tehsil office against the alleged prevalence of corruption there.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP legislator Surendra Singh. | ANI

By PTI

BALLIA: A BJP MP and MLA in Uttar Pradesh have announced that they will be staging sit-ins against their own party over separate reasons.

Salempur MP Ravindra Kushwaha yesterday said that he would stage a sit-in during the Monsoon session of Parliament to press his demand for train stoppages at Belthera road and Salempur.

"There is pressure from people for train stoppages at Belthara road and Salempur," Kushwaha told reporters.

"I have written eight letters to Railway Minister Piyush Goel but no decision has been taken in this regard," he added.

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh announced today that he will stage a sit-in at the tehsil office against the alleged prevalence of corruption there.

"I will sit on a dharna on June 5 against the prevailing corruption in the Bairia tehsil office," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 