Home Nation

Virulent Newcastle Disease kills 21 peacocks

Indian Veterinary Research Institute released a test report on Friday showing the presence of the virus in the infected birds.

Published: 03rd June 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Veterinary Research Institute released a test report on Friday showing the presence of the virus in the infected birds.

By ANI

GURUGRAM: The authorities have confirmed the outbreak of Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) among peacocks in the city after it claimed the lives of 21 peacocks in Bhondsi over the past 15 days.

Indian Veterinary Research Institute released a test report on Friday showing the presence of the virus in the infected birds.

Reportedly, a temporary medical facility has been set up by the district forest department (wildlife) for the infected peacocks in Bhondsi.

Shyam Sunder, district forest officer (wildlife), Gurugram said, "It is difficult to save the birds that are in the wild but we will treat and vaccinate all 43 peacocks that were brought to us."

Virulent Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease that can affect birds and poultry. It is a virus found in respiratory discharges of the infected birds and causes severe sickness and deaths among them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virulent Newcastle Disease peacocks Bhondsi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 