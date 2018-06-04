Nepal plans separate agency for securing borders with India, China

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal is considering to establish a separate agency for the security of its borders with India and China, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said today.

The minister said the existing security forces cannot oversee all border areas and now the government is focusing towards managing the country's international border.

The minister was speaking during a function to inaugurate a District Administration Office building in, Taplejung district, in Eastern Nepal.

Nepal does not have a separate security agency to oversee its international borders.

Nepal and India share more than 17,000-km open border.