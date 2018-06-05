Aircel-Maxis deal: Chidambaram to appear before Enforcement Directorate 

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram is likely to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Chidambaram was on Monday summoned by the ED to appear before the investigating officers for questioning.

Earlier on May 30, a Delhi court granted Chidambaram protection from arrest till June 5 in the case, after he filed an anticipatory bail plea.

The Aircel-Maxis deal, arising out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore.