Raipur diary: From Entertainment zone at Marine drive to Governor's salary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

EC begins training of returning officers

With Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh due in November-December, the Election Commission has begun mandatory training of all returning officers and additional returning officers at the Administrative Academy in Raipur. To be held in two phases, the sessions will train 27 collectors and about 290 other officials. Master trainers and officers from the Centre will conduct the sessions. Besides VVPAT, the officials will also be apprised with the new features of the new EVMs.

Entertainment zone at Marine Drive

Marine Drive, a popular spot at Raipur, will soon get an entertainment zone for every section of visitors. It will boast of boats, toy train, food zone, laser and light show, open theatre and wall climbing zone. For the last few years, Marine Drive has become a happening spot for people of the Chhattisgarh capital. The Raipur Smart City Ltd and the municipal corporation will jointly get the project done at the cost of I10 crore. The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will be assigned with the responsibility of cleaning the water at Telibandha talab on which the Marine Drive is based. The entertainment zone will be developed on operation-cum-maintenance mode.

Guv decides to continue with old salary

Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon has decided to continue with his old salary and not to take the hiked emoluments and arrears due from January 2016. He has written to the Accountant General expressing his desire to continue receiving his old salary of I1.10 lakh. The Accountant General has now given consent for the same. The Union home ministry, in the gazette notification issued in March, declared to raise the emoluments of the president, the vice president and the governors. The Governor’s salary has accordingly been raised to I3.50 lakh. The emoluments were last revised with effect from January 1, 2006.

Illegal construction: Culprit to pay demolition cost

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has gone tough against those involved in illegal constructions and illegitimate plotting. In a tough decision, the RMC will not just lodge an FIR against offenders who are found involved in illegal construction but also recover the cost incurred in demolition of the illegal structure from them. The entire procedure and accomplishments will be reviewed weekly. So far, the RMC has identified 121 cases in its jurisdiction area that are not regularised and needed to be demolished.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com