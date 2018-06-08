Only men who put nation first can change fate of India: Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

NAGPUR: “While the governments can do many things, the fate of a nation can only be changes by motivated common men who put the nation first before anything else in their lives,” Bhagwat said. The RSS is making an effort to instill that spirit in the common man, he added. “To change the habits of society an environment is needed.

That environment is provided by the leaders within the society who walk the ideals. All through its life the RSS has been engaged in carving out such men who have been walking the ideals...” Bhagwat said. In his address. Mukherjee said: “Only non-violent society can ensure participation of all sections of people in the democratic process, especially the marginalised and the dispossessed.” Quoting Kautilya, Mukherjee stressed that the state should strive for the happiness of its people. Abhijit Mulye