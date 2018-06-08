Home Nation

Only men who put nation first can change fate of India: Mohan Bhagwat

“While the governments can do many things, the fate of a nation can only be changes by motivated common men who put the nation first before anything else in their lives,” Bhagwat said.

Published: 08th June 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGPUR:  “While the governments can do many things, the fate of a nation can only be changes by motivated common men who put the nation first before anything else in their lives,” Bhagwat said. The RSS is making an effort to instill that spirit in the common man, he added. “To change the habits of society an environment is needed.

That environment is provided by the leaders within the society who walk the ideals. All through its life the RSS has been engaged in carving out such men who have been walking the ideals...” Bhagwat said. In his address. Mukherjee said: “Only non-violent society can ensure participation of all sections of people in the democratic process, especially the marginalised and the dispossessed.” Quoting Kautilya, Mukherjee stressed that the state should strive for the happiness of its people. Abhijit Mulye

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp