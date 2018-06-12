3,000 more schools selected for setting up tinkering labs under Atal Innovation Mission

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog on Tuesday announced an additional 3,000 Atal Tinkering Labs to be set up in schools across different parts of the country under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

The government's policy think-tank said there would soon be a tinkering lab in every district of the country.

"NITI Aayog's AIM has selected 3,000 additional schools for the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), bringing the total number of ATL schools to 5,441," it said in a statement.

The selected schools will receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh spread over the next five years to establish such labs.

"These additional 3,000 schools will greatly expand the reach of the ATL programme, increasing the number of children exposed to tinkering and innovation and providing access to the young innovators of India to technologies like 3D printing, robotics, Internet of Thigs (IoT) and microprocessors," said Ramanathan Ramanan, Managing Director of Atal Innovation Mission.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the government's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.