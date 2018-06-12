Arvind Kejriwal, ministers on dharna in Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal escalated into an ugly confrontation on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet members turning up at the L-G’s office with a list of demands and refusing to budge until he accepted them. The L-G slammed the “unprecedented move” and accused the CM of threatening him. AAP leaders hit back, tweeting that he was “the mastermind behind the IAS officer strike”.

The drama began when Kejriwal, who had earlier sought an appointment with Baijal, went to the L-G’s office along with his ministers and MLAs. He and three of his ministers—Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai—sat on a dharna inside the L-G’s office after Baijal, who had agreed to meet only the CM and his deputy, refused to meet the full delegation.

Among their demands was that the L-G should order IAS officers to call off their ‘strike’, take action against IAS officers who have been ‘boycotting’ work for the last three months, and approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. He also wanted to discuss the row over the installation of CCTVs.“In the meeting, Hon’ble L-G was threatened by Hon’ble CM who demanded that the officers should be immediately summoned at Raj Niwas and directions should be given to end the so-called ‘strike’,” a Press statement by Baijal’s office said.

“In response, it was reiterated by Hon’ble L-G that there is no strike by employees of GNCTD and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far.” The statement further said Baijal advised the CM to “build the confidence of the employees at all levels and to work out ways of addressing their genuine concerns”.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the Centre and the PMO of “unleashing” the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies such as the CBI, ED, Income-Tax Department and the Delhi Police on the AAP government to stall its functioning. “The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G,” Kejriwal said at a Press conference.