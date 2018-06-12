Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal, ministers on dharna in Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office

The L-G slammed the “unprecedented move” and accused the CM of threatening him. AAP leaders hit back, tweeting that he was “the mastermind behind the IAS officer strike”. 

Published: 12th June 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai relaxing on couches in the L-G’s office | Twitter

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal escalated into an ugly confrontation on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet members turning up at the L-G’s office with a list of demands and refusing to budge until he accepted them. The L-G slammed the “unprecedented move” and accused the CM of threatening him. AAP leaders hit back, tweeting that he was “the mastermind behind the IAS officer strike”. 

The drama began when Kejriwal, who had earlier sought an appointment with Baijal, went to the L-G’s office along with his ministers and MLAs. He and three of his ministers—Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai—sat on a dharna inside the L-G’s office after Baijal, who had agreed to meet only the CM and his deputy, refused to meet the full delegation. 

Among their demands was that the L-G should order IAS officers to call off their ‘strike’, take action against IAS officers who have been ‘boycotting’ work for the last three months, and approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. He also wanted to discuss the row over the installation of CCTVs.“In the meeting, Hon’ble L-G was threatened by Hon’ble CM who demanded that the officers should be immediately summoned at Raj Niwas and directions should be given to end the so-called ‘strike’,” a Press statement by Baijal’s office said.

“In response, it was reiterated by Hon’ble L-G that there is no strike by employees of GNCTD and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far.” The statement further said Baijal advised the CM to “build the confidence of the employees at all levels and to work out ways of addressing their genuine concerns”.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the Centre and the PMO of “unleashing” the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies such as the CBI, ED, Income-Tax Department and the Delhi Police on the AAP government to stall its functioning. “The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G,” Kejriwal said at a Press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Aam Aadmi Party AAP dharna

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Qureshi Delhi

    The never ending fight between LG and the Delhi Government was and is both in the UPAand NDA Governments Neither the PM's office nor the LG's office are not shameful for the development of the incident The HM is not interested in solving the controversy instead the central and Delhi Governments are fighting each other The PM is enjoying the fight
    8 months ago reply
Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp