Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the past 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said this afternoon.

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11.

He had come with kidney tract infection and chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.

"He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and started in injectable antibiotics," Guleria said.

As his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done on the very day of admission to support his renal function, he added.

"He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now. His kidney function has improved with good urine output and the infection is also under control. His blood pressure, respiratory function and heart rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days," Guleria told reporters.

Former vice president Hamid Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar visited the ailing leader at the hospital today.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had yesterday said the former Prime Minister was responding well to treatment.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney.

He suffered a stroke in 2009, weakening his cognitive abilities.

Later, he developed dementia.

A host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the ailing leader over the past two days.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.