Home Nation

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director

Vajpayee had come with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Dr Randeep Guleria said today.

Published: 13th June 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the past 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said this afternoon.

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the premier hospital on June 11.

He had come with kidney tract infection and chest congestion and his urine output was on the lower side when he was admitted, Guleria said.

"He was immediately evaluated by a team of doctors and started in injectable antibiotics," Guleria said.

As his urine output was low, a slow dialysis was done on the very day of admission to support his renal function, he added.

"He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now. His kidney function has improved with good urine output and the infection is also under control. His blood pressure, respiratory function and heart rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days," Guleria told reporters.

Former vice president Hamid Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar visited the ailing leader at the hospital today.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had yesterday said the former Prime Minister was responding well to treatment.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney.

He suffered a stroke in 2009, weakening his cognitive abilities.

Later, he developed dementia.

A host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited the ailing leader over the past two days.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Atal Bihari Vajpayee former Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp