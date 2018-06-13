Home Nation

PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's 'Fitness challenge', releases video of himself undertaking Yoga

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister appealed "to every Indian" to devote some part of the day towards fitness.

Published: 13th June 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

PMModi seen doing his morning exercise. (SCreengrab | Twitter/Narendra Modi)

By UNI

NEW DELHI Accepting cricket star Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a video of himself undertaking Yoga and other exercises.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister appealed "to every Indian" to devote some part of the day towards fitness.

"Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit," he wrote.

The Prime Minister advised the citizens to "Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life!" Mr Modi also nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy among others for the 'Fitness Challenge'.

ALSO READ | 'More concerned about the development fitness of state', Kumaraswamy replies to PM Modi's challenge

"I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka's CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.

India's pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.

The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40," he wrote in the micro blogging site.

The Union Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's had thrown up #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign and had urged citizens to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.

On May 23, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli took the campaign forward and gave a fitness challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, star cricketer MS Dhoni, and his actress wife Anushka Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi yoga Fitness Challenge HumFitTohIndiaFit

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Radar
    Brilliant and inspiring . I have never seen a leader so dedicated to his health and work. Makes one feel proud.
    5 months ago reply

    • Ranga Hyderabad

      Our PM boasts in the Face book without paying attention to the martyred Jawans and soldier He used the technology to boast himself Is ITs it shameful t toIndia????
      5 months ago reply

    • Moosa Odhisa

      We haven't seen the PM like this The Jawans are martyred daily but the boasting PM didn't have time to take action against this
      5 months ago reply
Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp