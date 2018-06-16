Home Nation

Shujaat Bukhari killing: PM Modi holds meeting with Rajnath Singh to discuss situation in Kashmir

The government is taking a grim view of extending the ceasefire beyond the Ramzan month, which concludes with Eid on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and security personnel, the government is bracing up to toughen its stand against terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went into a huddle with Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh to discuss the situation.

The government is taking a grim view of extending the ceasefire beyond the Ramzan month, which concludes with Eid on Saturday. “Modi and Rajnath had a one-on-one meeting for about an hour. Before heading for the meeting, Rajnath had collated inputs from security agencies,” sources said. BJP chief Amit Shah and party national general secretary Ram Madhav later joined them. Sources said Shah and Madhav pushed for revoking the truce and going back to the muscular policy of taking on terrorism in the state.

