Top security officials review Amarnath Yatra arrangements in Kashmir

The high-level joint delegation also reconnoitred the routes and took stock of the security setup at key locations.

Published: 21st June 2018 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2018 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of annual Amarnath Yatra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Srinagar: Top security officials today reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, an army spokesperson said.

A joint review of the security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was carried out by General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid along with the Victor Force commander, IGP Kashmir Zone and IG CRPF, the spokesperson said.

He said the high-level joint delegation also reconnoitred the routes and took stock of the security setup at key locations.

The continued synergy among various stakeholders was emphasised by the senior commanders while interacting with the troops and officials on the ground, the spokesman said.

