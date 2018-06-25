Home Nation

Bar Council of India lashes out at retired Supreme Court judge Chelameswar for his media statements

Justice Chelameswar, who demitted office on June 22, had disapproved of the Centre's decision not to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, terming the action as "not sustainable".

Published: 25th June 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar. | (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:Three days after the retirement of Justice J Chelameswar, the Bar Council of India on Monday objected to statements given by him and said it was not expected from a person who had held a high post and went against its dignity.

Issuing a statement, BCI through its President Manan Kumar Mishra said, "Self-restraint by the judges of the highest court seems to be a forgotten virtue. They have to prevent themselves from issuing statements without giving any thought to the consequences such statements could entail."

"The manner in which Justice Chelameswar went to the media and gave controversial and irrelevant statements immediately upon retirement, was not expected of a person holding such a high post and was in fact against the dignity of the post he had held," the statement reads.

"Such statements and comments are liable to be deprecated. Such statements cannot be tolerated, accepted or digested by the advocates including the rest of the countrymen," the statement said. It further states that the judge had used a controversial word bench fixing and pointed out that there were instances in which a handful of lawyers had filed matters and mentioned it before him and tried to get it listed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Council of India Justice Chelameswar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vishal Gandhi
    I will never believe a man who is Pro-CPI, Pro-PFI, Pro-Congress and Pro-Separatists. He is doing all this to get publicity and don't be surprised if he joins Congress or any other left party.
    5 months ago reply
Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp