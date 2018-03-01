NEW DELHI: The average temperatures from March to May across North India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its seasonal forecast.

The MeT office, in a statement, said average temperatures in Delhi, along with neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, can soar over 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

It projected a maximum rise of more than 2.3 degrees higher than usual temperatures in hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The temperature rise is likely to be moderate in south India and four north-eastern states.

India normally experiences hot weather and heat wave conditions during March to July period.