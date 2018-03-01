BILASPUR: A 7-year-old girl staying in a government hostel here was allegedly assaulted, and a stick inserted into her private parts, during an altercation with hostel mates, police said today.

The incident took place on February 23 at the government pre-metric girls' hostel located under Gaurela police station limits but the victim's mother filed a complaint yesterday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pendra region) Madhulika Singh said.

As per the complaint, on the night of February 23, the victim, a student of Class 3, was putting her washed clothes to dry in the hostel during which some already hanging on the clothesline dropped to the ground, police said.

An altercation ensued between her and six to seven girls who allegedly hit her with a stick and inserted it into her private parts, police said.

Officials added that a medical examination of the victim confirmed injury marks on her body as well as infection in her private parts.

A case had been registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigations were underway, Additional SP Singh said.