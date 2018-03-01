CBI officials produce Karti Chidambaram son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in Patiala house court on Wednesday. (EPS | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: There was no sound bite for media from Karti Chidambaram but today he appeared more relaxed and calm in the presence of his parents during the over three-hour long hearing in a Delhi Court, which sent him to 5-day CBI custody.

Karti was escorted by a posse of CBI sleuths amidst tight security to the courtroom of Special Judge Sunil Rana, where lawyers and media persons were already present.

His mother Nalini Chidambaram, herself a senior advocate, came to the courtroom 15 minutes after Karti entered and had a quick chat with her son when the judge was hearing the bail plea of his Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

A little later, Karti's father P Chidambaram made his entry into the courtroom bringing a broad smile and a sense of relief for the son, who had already spent a night in CBI custody.

Chidambaram made the entry when proceedings in his son's case had begun.

He briefly interacted with Karti before taking a front row seat in the court room.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and dhoti, the senior Chidambaram was seen smiling many a time with occasional glances at his son who sat in the opposite row and was seen talking to his lawyers.

46-year-old Karti, who wore a dark green jacket, checkered shirt and black trousers, was produced before the court at 2.

02 PM by the CBI team.

The Patiala House Courts complex was turned into a fortress and barricades were put up at crucial points in the court premises like yesterday.

Waiting mediapersons expected that Karti will say something like yesterday, but he was quietly whisked into the courtroom.

While the judge had retired to his chamber to write the order, the 45-minute interval was utilised by Chidambaram family to talk each other.

After arguing the case, Chidambaram's party colleague and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi left the courtroom after exchanging greetings with Karti's parents.

While the order was awaited, Chidambaram also interacted with other lawyers of the team, including senior advocate Dayan Krishnan.