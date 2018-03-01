Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. (ANI)

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan army on Thursday resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army is retaliating effectively and strongly.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan army around 8:45 a.m. initiated an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC).