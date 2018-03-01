Jordan King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein being welcomed by the President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: King Abdullah II of Jordan on Thursday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival.

"I am on my second official visit to India and I am truly honoured to be here," King Abdullah said here.

He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

King Abdullah is also scheduled to deliver a special address on March 1, on 'Promoting Understanding and Moderation', organised by India Islamic Center.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

King Abdullah, who arrived here on Tuesday for a three-day visit, along with a business delegation, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this visit, "the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest", said MEA.

Apart from official talks by Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in the King's honour on March 1.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.