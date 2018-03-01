NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party's victory in the by-polls for the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is a "defeat of arrogance and misrule" and that "a change is in the offing".

"I congratulate the aware people of Madhya Pradesh, the voters and the Congress workers for our emphatic victory in Mungaoli and Kolaras," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"This is the defeat of arrogance and misrule and a victory for hope. The results earlier in Rajasthan, and now in Madhya Pradesh, have proved that a change is in the offing," he added.

In a jolt to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the opposition Congress on Wednesday won the by-polls for the Mungaoli and Kolaras seats.