One militant dead in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin
Published: 01st March 2018
Last Updated: 01st March 2018 09:48 AM | A+A A- |
SRINAGAR: A militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces.
A militant has been killed in the operation.