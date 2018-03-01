File Photo of Army personnel frisk a man near the site of gun-battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. | PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces.

A militant has been killed in the operation.