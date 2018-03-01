MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered two weeks parole to Ravichandran, who was convicted in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case.

The court granted parole on the application of life convict Ravichandran, who sought it to visit his mother and to settle property related issues.

Ravichandran and six other convicts have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up and killed Gandhi and others at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.