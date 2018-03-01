NEW DELHI: Stating that the global war against terror was not between religions but between moderates and extremists, Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein on Thursday said the airwaves and the Internet should be taken back from the voices of hatred.

"Today's global war against terror is not a fight between different religions or people. It is between moderates of all faiths and communities against extremism, hate and violence," the King said while addressing a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"What is heard in the news and what is shown about religion is what separates people," he said. "We need to take back the airwaves and the Internet from the voices of hatred."

The King added that around the world, suspicions are inflamed by what different groups don't know about others.

"Such ideologies of hate distort the word of God -- to stir up conflicts and justify crimes and terror.

"We need to take these things seriously...they should never be allowed to distract us from the truth that faith should draw humanity together."

He said faith inspires countries like India and Jordan where different religious and ethnic groups have lived together.

"It is faith that brings together different civilisations together. Compassion, mercy, tolerance are values shared by billions of Muslims and non Muslims around the world."

"These values put us together to act for our coming future," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also spoke at the event, presented an Urdu translation of the book 'A Thinking Person's Guide to Islam' by Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.

The Urdu translation was done by Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

The Jordanian King arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day state visit. Earlier last month, King Abdullah had hosted Modi in Amman.